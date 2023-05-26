NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been shot, and another person described as a possible suspect is barricaded inside an apartment following a shooting on Turlington Road in Newport News Thursday night, Newport News Police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Turlington Road around 10:05 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was taken to a local hospital “with injuries that do not appear life threatening.”

Police said a possible suspect is barricaded inside an apartment, and the police tactical unit has been mobilized. People are encouraged to avoid the area, police said.

