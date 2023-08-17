NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot and killed on Heritage Way in Newport News late Wednesday evening, police said.

Around 10:33 p.m., Newport News Police responded to reports of gunshots in the first block of Heritage Way, and when they arrived, officers found a man outside in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police said the incident remains under investigation, and they do not have suspect information to share at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.