NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man is dead after a reported shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of 41st Street and Roanoke Avenue, Newport News Police said.

Officers responded to the 41st Street and Roanoke Avenue area around 2:11 p.m. for reports of a shooting and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are canvassing the area and forensics is at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.