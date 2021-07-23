Pickup driver strikes motorcyclist in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say the driver of a pickup truck struck a motorcyclist Friday morning in Newport News.

The crash happened around 6:25 a.m. at J. Clyde Morris Blvd. and Forrest Drive.

Officers found the 39-year-old victim suffering from injuries believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old man, was turning from J. Clyde Morris onto Forrest Drive when he struck the motorcyclist.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.