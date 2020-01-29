PHOTOS: Police escort fallen officer Katie Thyne on final trip home to New Hampshire

(WAVY) — Newport News Police and Pelham Police in New Hampshire teamed up to escort the body of Officer Katie Thyne from Hampton Roads to her hometown Monday.

The Newport News Police Department shared images of the escort to Norfolk International Airport Tuesday, which included numerous agencies such as Norfolk Police Department, Virginia State Police, Hampton Police, Norfolk Airport Police and more.

When Thyne’s body returned to New England, the Pelham Police Department from New Hampshire met her in Massachusetts and helped complete the journey.

The images show officers lined up in respect as the box carrying Thyne was loaded onto an American Airlines plane. One image also shows a toddler touching the box before it was loaded onto the plane.

