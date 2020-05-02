PHOTOS: Group gives Newport News Police 550 care packages Friday

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • (Photo courtesy: NNPD)
  • (Photo courtesy: NNPD)
  • (Photo courtesy: NNPD)
  • (Photo courtesy: NNPD)
  • (Photo courtesy: NNPD)
  • (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police received a big “thank-you” Friday morning, thanks to a local community action group.

The Catalyst Effect Community Care and Action Team teamed up with Panera Bread to donate 550 care packages to Newport News Police Friday.

They delivered the packages, as well as some bagels, to police headquarters in the morning.

The team also made signs with encouraging messages and stood outside of the building.

“Their show of support was very special and incredibly touching. We are thankful for our partnership with this amazing group,” police wrote on social media.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories