PHOTO GALLERY: Coverage of the shooting at Heritage High in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is now in custody after 2 students were shot Monday at Heritage High School in Newport News, police say.
Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said both victims were 17 years old. A boy was shot in the side of the face and a girl was shot in the lower leg. Drew said both of the two victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.