Man trying to cross I-64 in Newport News dies after being hit by multiple vehicles

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a man who was trying to cross Interstate 64 in Newport News Thursday night died after they were hit by multiple vehicles.

Virginia State Police said the incident happened on the eastbound side, near Jefferson Avenue. Troopers were called to the scene just after 9 p.m.

A man tried to cross the highway and was hit by a a 1998 Toyota Tacoma. After this initial impact, he was struck by multiple other vehicles, State Police said.

The male, 56-year-old Robert Keith Taylor, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.