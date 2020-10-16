Person shot on 73rd Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police said a person was shot on 73rd Street Thursday night.
A police department spokesman said the shooting happened in the 300 block, where a victim was located.
Police did not have details about the victim’s age, gender, or the nature of their injuries.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
