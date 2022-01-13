Person shot on 35th Street in Newport News on Wednesday night

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot in Newport News on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 700 block of 35th Street, near Jefferson Avenue.

Dispatchers didn’t have additional details but said the person was taken to the hospital.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but check back for updates.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

