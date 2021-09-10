Person shot, injured in Newport News Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Dispatchers in Newport News say a person was found with a gunshot wound Friday night.

The call came in reporting the incident in the 1100 block of Jebs Place around 11 p.m.

The person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, dispatchers said.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.