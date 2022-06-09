NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person jumped from a burning Newport News home and another was rescued by firefighters from a second-floor window on Thursday morning.

Newport News Chief Fire Marshal Jeffrey W. Senter says crews got the 911 call at 11:29 a.m. reporting people trapped inside the home on Berkshire Drive in the Kiln Creek area.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from both floors when they arrived and were able to rescue one person from a second-floor bedroom window. A second person jumped from a second-story window and suffered minor injuries.

Senter said in total, two people who were inside the home were treated for inhalation and fall-related injuries. Two police officers were also treated for inhalation after attempting to rescue the occupants.

The fire was brought under control with 10 minutes and the cause is still under investigation.