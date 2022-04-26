HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A person has been displaced after a fire Monday night on Braemar Drive in Hampton.

Hampton Battalion Chief and Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Anthony Chittum says the call came in around 8 p.m. in the 10 block of Braemar Drive, just down W. Queen Street from Hampton High.

The fire had heavy smoke and was extending through the master bedroom and roof of the one-bedroom home, Chittum says.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation. Red Cross assistance was not needed.