Person detained after pursuit ends in Dairy Queen parking lot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have a person detained following a brief pursuit early Monday morning.

Dispatchers said police were called to the area of the Colony Road and Lucas Creek Road around 12:46 a.m for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, a vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen in the 12900 block of Warwick Boulevard. No injuries were reported, but one person was detained.

There are no other details at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.