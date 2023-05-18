NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A person bitten by a still at-large gray pit bull/terrier-type dog in Newport News last Thursday evening may have been exposed to rabies, health officials say.

The Peninsula Health District is strongly recommending that person seek medical care for the potential exposure, which could turn deadly.

“If you are the victim or have information on how to contact the victim in this incident, please

contact the Peninsula Health District – Peninsula Health Center at 757-594-7340, as soon as

possible.”

The attack happened in the 800 block of Paul Street in Newport News on May 11 and it was reported by local animal control officers. Though the victim left the scene without giving identifying information to officers, health officials say.

It’s still unconfirmed if the dog has rabies, but health officials said the dog was not up-to-date on its rabies vaccine. They said they could not disclosed information about the owner at this time.