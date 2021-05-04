City of Pensacola appoints assistant chief from Newport News as new police chief

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has named its new police chief.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced during his weekly press conference he had selected Eric Randall, an assistant chief at the Newport News Police Department, as Pensacola’s next top cop.

Former PPD Chief Tommi Lyter stepped down as chief in December to become chief deputy at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Robinson said Randall, who is originally from Pensacola, was the best fit for the job based off his interviews.

“He might not have been as polished [as the other candidates], but he had heart and you can’t teach heart,” Robinson said.

Randall started his career as a full-time officer in 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in 2006. He was then promoted to lieutenant by 2010. He currently serves as his police department’s investigation bureau commander and has been assistant chief since August 2017.

Randall’s tentative start date at the Pensacola Police Department is set for June 14.

“Pensacola is getting not only an amazing leader, but an amazing person. He will be greatly missed by so many people, not only here in the Department but throughout the community he has so graciously served,” said Chief Steve Drew. “Assistant Chief Randall has changed how the Department responds and works investigations. He has made a great impact on this community and me. I have learned a lot from him and consider him a true friend. A man with a huge heart and great talent. He will be missed, but I wish him all best,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew wrote in a news release Tuesday.

During his career, Randall has received several awards and commendations, including: two Life Saving Awards, 2014 Homeless Outreach Collaborative Team Outstanding Community Service Award, 2012 William F. Corvello Leadership Award, 2010 United States Attorney Public Service Award, 2009 Federal Bureau of Investigation Top Gang Investigation (Dump Squad Investigation), NOBLE Criminal Justice Achievement Award, and the United States Attorney Award for Excellence in Management.