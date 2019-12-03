Peninsula SPCA seeks donations, kennel sponsors for Holiday Heroes program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The holiday months inspire the spirit of giving inside many of us.

So, the Peninsula SPCA is hoping people in the community can help them during its Holiday Heroes program.

“This is our big ramp-up. This is what gets us through spring,” said Jodi Dean, community relations and marketing manager.

Dean hopes residents can be heroes and help save an animal for the holidays.

The Holiday Hero page allows donors to sponsor anywhere from $25 to $250.

While food donations are always appreciated, monetary donations can go further.

“$10gets us a lot further on the wholesale end than it would the retail end. While we appreciate you thinking of us while you’re at your local food store, we can leverage that through our wholesale partnerships and double the donation and the amount of food we can get,” she said.

About six years ago, the shelter declared a no-kill status, meaning now their donations come solely from the community. A donation will not only go towards food, but medical care any animal may need.

“We help babies like Humbolt… We unfortunately have the bag of BB’s that [were] removed from his body, but he is happy and healthy and ready to go home,” said Dean.

Donations help the shelter’s goal to get the animals ready for adoption.

“Last year alone, we saved the lives of 1,000 pets we served; over 1,200 community pets through our low-cost veterinary care clinic,” she said.

Each person who donates will have their name put on an ornament, which will be hung up on different walls to decorate the shelter this holiday season.

If you want to donate but cant make it to the shelter, you can donate online: https://peninsulaspca.org/.