NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for some of their animals from May 1 to May 15.

According to a Facebook post, the shelter will waive adoption fees for large adult dogs as part of the National Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event. During the event, the adoption fee for adult cats will be $20.

For those who are looking to adopt or would like more information about the “Empty the Shelter” event, visit the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter website, or call 757-933-8900