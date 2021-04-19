Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter receives $30,000 grant

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter in Newport News has been awarded a $30,000 grant investment.

The grant came from the newly named Petco Love to help the animal shelter support their lifesaving work for animals in the Hampton Roads area.

“This grant will allow us to further the shelter’s goals and commitment to utilize new and innovative lifesaving opportunities and programs that will bring an awareness of the challenges that exist in our communities associated with lost, stray and community animals, ” said shelter manager Roger Iles.

Since 2015, Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter has averaged an intake of 6,200 animals per year, and in 2020 the organization reached an 89.75% life-saving percentage for dogs.



In the last four years, Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter has raised its overall life-saving rate to 84%, an increase of over 20%.