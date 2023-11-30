NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will be participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation‘s “Empty the Shelters” Holiday Hope Event this year.

From Dec. 1-17, the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter located in Newport News will have reduced adoption fees for some animals.

Adoption Fees: Large breed adult dogs (over one year and above 30 pounds) – Adoption fee fully sponsored

Small dogs/puppies (under one year and 30 pounds or less) – Adoption fee $50

Adult cat (over one year old) – Adoption fee $20

Kitten, pocket pet and exotic animals – Adoption fees remain the same

The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring the reduced adoption fees in 382 organizations across 48 states.