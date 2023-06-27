NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A local animal shelter is filled to the brim and needs your help.

Officials with the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter put out an SOS on social media saying they are full in every area. Due to being at capacity, shelter workers have to make really tough decisions every day.

If you have ever thought of fostering, they say now is the time because they are in desperate need for foster families. This goes for puppies, kittens, adult dogs, and cats.

If you’re interested, you don’t have to pay for anything, and the shelter will help you by providing food, medical care, and vaccines.

This month alone, the shelter reports taking in over 655 strays and surrenders.

Please email pras-foster@nnva.gov for more information.