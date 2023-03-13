NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Regional Animal Center and the City of Newport News is offering a free drive-through rabies vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Peninsula Regional Animal Center, 5843 Jefferson Ave.

Vaccines will be available while supplies last, no appointment is necessary and the clinic is open to everyone.

Wayne Gilbert, Superintendent of Animal Welfare for Newport News, said, “The best way to protect your pets and your family from the rabies virus is to have your dogs and cats vaccinated. While the majority of rabies cases occur in wildlife, pets can acquire the disease from wildlife and potentially transmit it to humans. We strongly encourage everyone to vaccinate their pets against rabies.”

All dogs and cats must be on a leash, in an animal carrier and be 12 weeks or older to receive the vaccine.

Owners should bring proof of the pet’s current rabies vaccination if requesting a three-year booster, otherwise, pets will receive a one-year vaccination.