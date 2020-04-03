Peninsula Health District searching for dog that bit a person in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District announced on Friday it is searching for a dog that bit a person in Newport News.

The dog involved is believed to be a longhaired, dark brown, “German Shepard type” of dog. The incident occurred on Henry Clay Road between Jefferys Drive and Ivy Farms Road in Newport News late at night on March 31.

According to officials, “If the dog is not found, the victim may have to complete post-exposure treatment (shots) for the prevention of rabies. Once found, the dog will not be taken away from its owner, only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.”

Anyone who has seen an animal fitting the description in that area is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District during regular business hours at (757) 594-7340 or after hours via Newport News Animal Services at (757) 595-7387.

