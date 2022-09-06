NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – If the dog that bit a person in Newport News Friday morning is not found, health officials say the victim may have to get shots to prevent rabies.

The Peninsula Health District says the dog is dark brown, medium-sized and is believed to be at least part pit bull. It was last seen at Riverview Farm Park near Lucas Creek Road and Youngs Road in Newport News around 8 a.m. on September 2.

If you see an animal that fits this description, in this area, please contact the Peninsula Health Center at 757-594-7340. After hours, you can contact Newport News Animal Control at 757-595-7387.

When the dog is found, it will be placed in an in-home confinement period of 10 days.