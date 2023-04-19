NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Peninsula Health Center will reopen on April 20 after a vehicle crashed into the building in March.

The Virginia Department of Health said the driver of the vehicle and a health department employee was transported to the hospital following the crash.

Vehicle crashes into Peninsula Health Center in Newport News (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Department of Health)

The building, located at 416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., will reopen to the public on April 20. In a press release, the center thanks the community for their support and patience while they worked with adjusted locations and services over the last month.