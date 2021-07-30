Peninsula funeral home holding service for families of COVID-19 victims that couldn’t hold funerals

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A funeral home on the Peninsula is holding a community memorial service for families who weren’t able to hold funerals for loved ones who’ve died of COVID-19.

It’s being held from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 31 at Peninsula Memorial Park at 12750 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News.

“COVID-19 Has had an impact on so many parts of life. Perhaps the greatest has been on families who could not truly honor their loved ones lost during the past year and half,” said Nelsen Funeral Home, which is putting on the event. “This is a celebration of their life, and a way for your family to gather and truly celebrate them in a way like no other.”

The service will include performances by the Audacity Brass Band, military honors and a dove release. Lunch will be provided.