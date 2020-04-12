Peninsula churches unite to feed Newport News hospital medical staff on Easter

Riverside Regional Medical Center workers were treated to lunch from local food trucks paid for by several local churches Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. Smoke BBQ brought in by Hampton Roads Fellowship, Jessie Lou’s Sandwich and Soup brought in by Poquoson Baptist, Stuft Tacos sponsored by Catalyst Church and Jeff Mingee Flame and Pie Pizza brought in by Next Level Church all served free food to healthcare workers as they work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Churches across the Peninsula came together on Sunday to make sure the hard-working team at Riverside Regional Medical Center got a much deserved Easter meal.

The churches brought in food trucks and catering services from local restaurants to provide food from Smoke BBQ, Jessie Lou’s Mobile Food and Catering, STUFT Food Truck, and Flame and Pie Mobile Pizzeria.

“To have this overwhelming amount of support on this holiday weekend for our team members is humbling,” said Riverside Regional Medical Center President Mike Doucette. “We are grateful for all the community support we have been receiving during this time.”

Participating churches include Hampton Roads Fellowship, Poquoson Baptist Church, Catalyst Church, Next Level Church, and Bethel Baptist Church.

