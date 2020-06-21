Peninsula celebrates Juneteenth with ‘Feeding 5,000’ event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) — Juneteenth celebrations continued Thursday on the Peninsula with several groups coming together to feed the community.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference and a group of sponsors hosted the “Feeding 5,000” event in Newport News.

This is an event that is held throughout the year for the past 20 plus years. So, organizers felt this was the perfect time to show their community love once again.

“Juneteenth weekend and feeding 5,000. Serving — that’s something we can all do. Dr. King said, that’s something we can all do is ‘serve’ and we’re glad to be able to provide a service here today,” said organizer Andrew Shannon.

This time, the event was held at the Alley in Newport News — with Juneteenth as the celebration.

“Juneteenth means freedom. That means that everybody finds out about freedom. But we are not free until we continue to work on behalf of those who have been least served. Those who have been socially and economically disadvantaged,” he explained.

He wants to serve the underprivileged but this time it is at a distance due to COVID-19.

“All of our meals are boxed to go and our volunteers are practicing social distancing with their gloves with their face masks,” he said.

Accompanied with a bottle of water, guests leave with a plate and even get a free ice cream cone.

“It’s important that we come together in love, and peace, and harmony. Break bread at the table. This is an event where people can come meet, greet, eat, celebrate and enjoy life,” he said.

Shannon said that especially during this time in the country, he wanted to show and see unity.

“We want the community to know that we care, every day. In the fall, in the summer, in the winter, the spring — we care. But we also take a stand and this is a family affair,” he added.

He believes celebrating true freedom and fellowship can make everything brighter.

“Whenever there is darkness, we believe that if you could just provide one ray of light, that ray of light will illuminate wherever you are,” he said.

A lot of people who are able to celebrate Juneteenth as a community said that that’s all they wanted and they look forward to this celebration in the years to come.

