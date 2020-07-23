Peninsula Catholic High School to open for in-person classes 5 days a week, remote learning option

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — While schools across Hampton Roads are beginning the school year with remote instruction, Peninsula Catholic High School announced they plan to have in-person instruction five days a week with a live digital learning option.

The high school plans to reopen on August 24 with class sizes reduced and modified to accommodate the six-foot distance requirement between desks. Classes exceeding the capacity will be split and designated learning spaces will be used to deliver the content in real-time to all students.

“While we are confident we can deliver exceptional instruction in a digital learning platform, we recognize that face-to-face instruction and the in-class experience is the ideal for most learners,” said Principal Janine Franklin.

The school said that live, remote learning will continue to be an option for students with underlying health conditions and families who are not comfortable sending their students back to school.

“We recognize that not everyone will be able to immediately participate in on-campus classes. To meet the needs of all our learners, we will also be offering daily digital instruction that occurs

synchronously with those students learning in the physical classroom,” said school officials in a release on Thursday.

Safety measures will be implemented throughout the school including daily screenings, temperature checks, and mandatory face coverings when six feet of social distance cannot be met.

Traffic patterns will be set up in the hallways and stairwells to reduce congestion during staggered class dismissals.

The school said they are prepared to go back to an entirely digital platform in the event it is needed.

Peninsula Catholic said they are still accepting new students who are interested in returning to school in a safe learning environment as well as those seeking daily digital instruction, learning live alongside their peers who are in the classroom.

For more information click here.

