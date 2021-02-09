Peninsula Catholic High School announces separate permanent virtual learning program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Peninsula Catholic High School in Newport News say they are adopting a permanent virtual learning program as an educational option.

In a release Tuesday morning, school officials say that based on their experience this past year, it confirmed that students can be successful in a virtual classroom as they learn with their on-campus peers.

“An online education, when done well, is a viable choice for parents to consider as an authentic alternative for their high school student.”

“While we recognize that face-to-face instruction and the in-class experience is the ideal for most learners, this year has proven that we can deliver the same exceptional instruction in a digital learning platform,” says Janine Franklin, school principal. “Our online program will be available for any student who wishes to continue their high school academic experience virtually.”

PCHS teaches students from grades 8 through 12. School officials say that by implementing online educational platforms and conferencing cameras, they’ll be able to bring our virtual students into the live classroom to collaborate and learn alongside their in-person peers.