Peninsula animal shelter looking for animal fosters for the holidays

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is hoping to have every shelter animal spend time with a foster family during the holiday season.

“Foster periods like these can be life-saving to shelter pets because it gives them a chance to relax and mentally recharge,” the shelter says. “The shelter is often loud and busy, and it doesn’t give these kids much time to just be a normal pet.”

The foster period will be from Tuesday, December 22 to Sunday, December 27.

Participants have to be 18 years or older and are asked to fill out an online survey beforehand. For more information and to see all the pets up for adoption, click here.

