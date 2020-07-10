Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run on J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A male pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run Friday morning on J. Clyde Morris Blvd. across from Riverside Medical Center.

Police say they responded at 7 a.m. and found the man dead near a bicycle in the 500 block of westbound J. Clyde, which was shut down for the investigation.

There’s also no description of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian at this time, but check back for updates from police. Anyone with info is asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or go online at P3tips.com.

Callers may remain totally anonymous, never required to testify in court, and are eligible for a reward up to $1000 with information leading to an arrest.

