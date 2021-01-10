Woman dies after being struck by train in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police said a woman died after being struck by a train Sunday night.

The call came in around 10:36 p.m. for the incident in the area of Campbell Lane and Campbell Road.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

The identity of the woman is unknown at this time and the investigation continues.

There is no information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a breaking news story.

