Bicyclist arrested after getting hit by a van in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to the intersection of Mercury Blvd. and Jefferson Ave. Thursday night after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.

The bicyclist, identified as 46-year-old James Burden Jr., was not seriously hurt when he was hit by a van just before 9:30 p.m. but did go to the hospital for treatment.

Police determined the van’s driver was not at fault. Burden was riding his bike after sunset with no lights mounted.

Police determined Burden had outstanding warrants for a probation violation and failure to appear on a felony offense in Newport News.

Burden also admitted to police that he had narcotics in his pocket. Officers reportedly found a smoking device with suspected crack cocaine resident and hypodermic needles with suspected heroin residue on them.

When Burden was released from the hospital, officers booked him on charges of possession of a schedule I or II drugs and he was served for his outstanding warrants.