Pedestrian hit by vehicle, seriously injured in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man was seriously injured after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing Jefferson Avenue Monday afternoon.

Newport News police responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash around 3 p.m. in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Police said officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man with injuries believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation indicated the man was crossing Jefferson Avenue when he was hit by the vehicle. He was not in a crosswalk.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Police tweeted Monday afternoon telling drivers to avoid the area of southbound Jefferson Avenue at Pavilion Place. The area is north of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Hampton Roads Transit also warned people that certain routes were detoured because of the crash, including routes 111, 112, 116, and 414. Customers should expect delays.

The investigation is ongoing.

Due to an accident on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, the Routes 111, 112, 116, & 414 will detour. Customers should expect delays. @CityofNN pic.twitter.com/gv8HynneIg — Hampton Roads Transit (@gohrt_com) October 25, 2021

