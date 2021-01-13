Pedestrian hit by vehicle near J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to an auto-pedestrian accident in Newport News on Wednesday morning.

Dispatch said they received the call around 6:19 a.m. for the accident at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Diligence Drive.

#BreakingNews: A car hit a pedestrian at J. Clyde Morris Boulevard & Diligence Drive per dispatch. The call came in just before 6:20. We're working to find out the condition of the pedestrian. 64E exit ramp onto J. Clyde is closed. Updates on @WAVY_News & FOX43 starting at 7am. pic.twitter.com/xaf5bKb21Y — Katie Collett (@KatieCollettTV) January 13, 2021

No other details have been released, but the scene cleared just after 7 a.m. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.