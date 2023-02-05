NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident.

When officers arrived they found a 76-year-old man who had been hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was riding a bike when hit and the driver of the car remained on the scene.

This investigation remains ongoing.