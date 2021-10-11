Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Newport News Friday night

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run Friday night on Chestnut Avenue.

Police responded to the area of 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue Friday around 10:10 p.m. for a report of an auto-pedestrian crash.

Officers arrived and found a 58-year-old man injured and lying in the road.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening. He later died at the hospital. Police identified the man as Newport News resident George Edward Byrd Sr.

The initial investigation indicates Byrd was crossing 39th Street at Chestnut Avenue in the crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle. Police believe the vehicle, which fled the scene, is a dark-colored SUV.

Police said there was no suspect information as of Monday afternoon.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

