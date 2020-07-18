Passenger dead after vehicle overturns on I-64 in Newport News; driver charged with reckless driving

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been charged with reckless driving following an early Saturday morning crash that killed one of his passengers.

State Police were called to the accident just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday after a vehicle overturned in the westbound lanes of I-64, east of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, in Newport News.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Denezel Antonio Carter, drifted off the roadway to the right, struck the guardrail before overturning and coming to rest on its roof.

Police say Carter and a female passenger were taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A still unidentified male passenger in the vehicle died upon impact.

Carter was charged with reckless driving, however police say additional charges are still pending.

The investigation is still ongoing.

