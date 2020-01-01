Military family has perfect timing with Hampton Roads’ first baby of the new year

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Hospitals across Hampton Roads just welcomed their first babies born in the new year.

Royce Oakley Poindexter was the first baby born in the region in 2020 — he was born at 12:01 a.m. at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News.

He was born just in time for his father, who is in the military, to be there.

“I mean I planned on the 31st,” his mom, Celesta Crisp, told WAVY.com. “We actually had a scheduled induction because he was home from the military.”

Dad and army specialist Eric Poindexter is in training with the infantry school at Fort Benning, Georgia.

“It brought me to tears just because I was scared that I was going to miss the birth,” he said.

Poindexter is on a short, scheduled holiday break.

Luckily, Poindexter made it to see his son’s birth. Royce entered the world weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces.

Poindexter leaves again this weekend.

“Unfortunately on the 4th, so [I] get a couple days then I gotta go back,” he said.

The family will reunite at the end of February when Poindexter gets his orders.

They don’t know where they’ll end up, but they already have a perfect vision for 2020.

“It’s going to be a good year,” Poindexter said.

Royce may have been the first in Hampton Roads, but other Hampton Roads hospitals also welcomed each of their first babies of the year at their respective hospitals.

Sentara Hospital spokesperson Dale Gauding sent 10 On Your Side a photo of one of the happy parents, Christine and Aaron Holley, holding their new addition to the family.

Baby Rachel born was born at 1 a.m. at 6-pounds and 13-ounces.

At Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, staff celebrated baby Joseu Reymundo Mendez.

In a photo sent by Sally Schreiber at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, father Reymundo Mendez held baby Joseu born 1:52 a.m. weighing 7-pounds, 13-ounces, and 20-inches long.

Baby Joseu was welcomed home by his father, his mother Maida Chun and along with his brother and sister.

At Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center, a spokeswoman confirmed there were two babies born after midnight: another baby boy at Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center at 12:32 a.m.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare’s first baby of the new year was born at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday. Her name is Airlen Elena Sanchez Urbina, a hospital spokesperson said.

Her mother’s name is Viviana Urbina-Roman, of Chesapeake.

