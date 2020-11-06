Painting of fallen Officer Katie Thyne hung in Newport News Police headquarters

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A painting honoring Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne has been hung in its final location at police headquarters.

Newport News Police released photos of the painting’s hanging on Thursday, placing the 24-year-old fallen officer’s face among the 11 other officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Now, each person entering the lobby will see her portrait and be reminded of the courage and heroism displayed by all twelve of our fallen officers while serving the citizens of Newport News. They will never be forgotten,” police posted on Facebook.

Thyne, a U.S. Navy veteran, died in January after she was critically injured during a traffic stop near Monitor Merrimac Overlook Park. It had been nearly 26 years since the department had lost one of its officers in the line of duty.

Last week, the department held a memorial ceremony for the department’s 12 fallen officers.

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Police)

Latest Posts: