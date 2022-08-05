NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The owner of a condemned Newport News apartment building appeared in court for the first time Friday.

When he took the stand, Seaview Lofts Apartments owner Ben Weinstein read a letter to the court in his own defense. He said the building had been neglected long before he took it over, and he blamed the city for many of the problems, saying they keep “moving the goal post” when it comes to getting the building up to code. The judge did not like that, and reminded Weinstein that these problems are his responsibility.

Those problems came to a head more than a month ago, when tenants were told to vacate the 15-story apartment building.

Weinstein stated that he is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to fix the safety violations, including the broken elevators at the heart of the issue.

He mentioned contractor and supply chain issues. “I can’t just go to Walmart and buy elevator parts,” he said. He asked the judge to lift the condemnation, stating there is “no clear or present danger”, but that didn’t happen.

As he left court Friday morning, Weinstein spoke briefly with WAVY and said the majority of the tenants were not paying rent before the condemnation. He wouldn’t clarify if they’re still paying or being charged rent. He did say that he understands the frustrations of his residents.

“We feel terrible for them and we’re trying to do everything we can. The city is going to be the one to ultimately let them back in. It’s not in our discretion,” Weinstein said.

Yesterday, 55 residents of the building filed a condensed lawsuit against Ben Weinstein and Seaview Lofts. 10 On Your Side obtained a copy of that lawsuit and we will bring you everything we know coming up tonight on WAVY News 10 at 5.