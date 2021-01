NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating an overturned vehicle on I-64 Saturday night.

The call came in at 11:30 p.m. for the crash in the area of Jefferson Avenue on the westbound side at mile marker 257.2 (Oyster Point Road Exit 256A).

As of 11:45 p.m., three westbound lanes are closed and delays are expected.

No injuries were reported and there is no information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a breaking news story.