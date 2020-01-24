Outpouring of condolences after Newport News police officer’s line of duty death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Words of condolence to the family of Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne and to the police department itself started pouring in upon word of her tragic death.
Officer Thyne was killed during a traffic stop initiated on 16th Street the evening of Jan. 23. According to the Newport News Fallen Officers page, this is the first line of duty death in the city since 1994.
Congressman Bobby Scott, who represents Virginia’s Third District, which covers Newport News, released this statement on the death of Officer Thyne:
“I want to send my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Officer Thyne, as well as members of the Newport News Police Department who are dealing with the tragic loss of a colleague. We rely on the police to keep our communities safe, and they are placed in harm’s way every single day. The Newport News community has lost someone who dedicated her young life to public service not only through her work on the police force, but also by serving in the Navy and through her volunteerism at the local Boys and Girls Club.”
Law enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads and the region took to social media to express sadness and support for the police department.