Outpouring of condolences after Newport News police officer’s line of duty death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Words of condolence to the family of Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne and to the police department itself started pouring in upon word of her tragic death.

Officer Thyne was killed during a traffic stop initiated on 16th Street the evening of Jan. 23. According to the Newport News Fallen Officers page, this is the first line of duty death in the city since 1994.

Congressman Bobby Scott, who represents Virginia’s Third District, which covers Newport News, released this statement on the death of Officer Thyne:

“I want to send my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Officer Thyne, as well as members of the Newport News Police Department who are dealing with the tragic loss of a colleague. We rely on the police to keep our communities safe, and they are placed in harm’s way every single day. The Newport News community has lost someone who dedicated her young life to public service not only through her work on the police force, but also by serving in the Navy and through her volunteerism at the local Boys and Girls Club.”

Law enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads and the region took to social media to express sadness and support for the police department.

Thank you to those who have reached out to comfort the NNPD, our City and all who are impacted by this terrible tragedy. Please continue to keep this officer and the heroic men and women of the NNPD in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/vlhPMAGwJH — City of Newport News (@CityofNN) January 24, 2020

To the family of Officer Katie Thyne and the women & men of @NewportNewsPD ,



We grieve with you, we support you, and we are praying for you. Whatever you need – we're just one bridge away. pic.twitter.com/9WLseqy3lJ — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 24, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Newport News Police Officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty tonight. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the brave officer and the men and women of the Newport News Police Department. pic.twitter.com/5sKTjau7wj — City of Hampton (@cityofhampton) January 24, 2020

Portsmouh sends our support and condolences to @NewportNewsPD tonight on the death of their officer. Peace be with you. #LODD @ODMP @NLEOMF pic.twitter.com/9dSFlJXhbM — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) January 24, 2020

The FBI sends our most sincere condolences to @NewportNewsPD, and to the family, friends & colleagues of the officer who was lost in the line of duty earlier this evening. Our hearts & prayers are with you during this difficult time. #NeverForget — FBI Norfolk (@FBINorfolk) January 24, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Newport News Police Department tonight as we mourn the devastating loss of a young Officer. pic.twitter.com/hGKHzb8JoV — ODU Police Dept. (@ODUPD) January 24, 2020