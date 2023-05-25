NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene of an interstate shooting that took place earlier Thursday on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 253 near Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News.

Virginia State Police said the scene is currently fluid, and information is still coming in. Traffic should not be affected, State Police said, “but unfortunately, we have vehicles that are slowing down to observe the incident.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers on Interstate 64 west at mile marker 254 near Denbigh Boulevard should expect delays due to what it describes as “other security/police activity” Thursday evening.

The west right lane and right shoulder are currently closed.

Traffic was backed up for about three miles on I-64 westbound as of just after 7 p.m.

