Operator of Newport News drug stash house pleads guilty in federal court

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The operator of a stash house for heroin, fentanyl and other equipment used to prepare and distribute drugs has been found guilty.

Dujuan Walters, 34, pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in an email.

Court documents say Walters’ residence was a stash house in Newport News. He stored heroin and fentanyl and equipment such as an hydraulic press used to prepare and distribute drugs.

Authorities executed a search warrant in December 2018 at the house and found a kilogram of heroin, additional black tar heroin and liquid fentanyl.

Walters faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

He will be sentenced April 17.