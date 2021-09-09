One woman injured in shooting on 35th Street in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was shot on Wednesday night in Newport News.
According to police, dispatchers received a call around 7:26 p.m. for a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of 35th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a female suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
