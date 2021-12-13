Man dead following shooting on Brighton Lane in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are currently at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Brighton Lane.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from “at least one gunshot wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearby apartments also reported damage from gunfire. One female resident was struck with glass from gunfire and was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson with Newport News Police told 10 On Your Side the incident is currently being investigated as a homicide.

No further information has been released.

Brighton Lane shooting, Dec. 13, 2021 (WAVY Photo – Walter Hildebrand)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.