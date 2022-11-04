NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – One person is critically injured following a shooting Friday night in Newport News.

According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and Parish Avenue. Police say one person is critically injured.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.