NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Registration is open for the 2024 One City Marathon in Newport News.

The marathon weekend is happening March 1 – 3, 2024 with races, celebrations, and activities for all ages.

Newport News Shipbuilding has been the Presenting Sponsor since the inaugural event in 2015.

It’s now in its 10th year!

Races begin on Saturday, March 2, with the Optima Health Maritime 5K in City Center at Oyster Point at 8 a.m., followed by the Ferguson Nautical Mile Fun Run at 9:30 a.m.

The One City Marathon takes place Sunday, March 3, beginning at 7 a.m. in Newport News Park. The certified 26.2-mile flat and fast Boston Marathon-qualifying course will take runners past various cultural amenities, educational institutions, businesses, and neighborhoods.

Sunday also include the BayPort Credit Union Half Marathon, which also starts at 7 a.m., at Menchville High School.

Click here to register for one or more races.

For complete information about races and activities, including street closures, visit www.onecitymarathon.com.